Delhi BJP refutes allegations against its MPs, says AAP misleading the poor

Responding to the allegations of demolition of slums against BJP MPs in Delhi, saffron party’s state unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back at AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, saying his only intention while addressing the press conference was to mislead the people of Delhi.

Accusing Pathak of trying to politically mislead the people living in shanties of Brar Square and one other place, Kapoor said he failed as an MLA.

The BJP spokesman said before posing questions to the BJP MPs, the AAP leader should answer the four questions related to the homeless poor and the jhuggi dwellers living in Delhi.

The first question is what is the contribution of the four AAP MPs his party nominated to the Rajya Sabha during the last seven years? The second is it wrong to infer that the Kejriwal government’s concerned department DUSIB totally failed the people of the city in preparing a list of the shanty dwellers of the city?

The third is why has the Delhi government not allowed the implementation of Prime Minister Awas Yojna in Delhi denying an opportunity to own a home for the homeless of Delhi?

The last question is why the Kejriwal government has not allotted a single flat to any of the homeless from the 40,000 Rajiv Awas flats of the Delhi government at Narela, and the adjoining areas, where the allotment is awaited since 2014- 15, he claimed?

Sharpening his attack on the AAP, the BJP leader said the people of Delhi, especially the poor, know that the Kejriwal Government denied better opportunities to them, and the people would not forgive the ruling dispensation in Delhi.