Delhi BJP holds meetings of newly-elected MLAs

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, along with party’s National General Secretary (Organization) B L Santosh, and other functionaries, held a brief interactions with all 48 newly-elected MLAs of the saffron party at the party office on Sunday.

In the meetings, the senior leaders provided the MLAs with guidance on working within proper organisational and administrative frameworks. They emphasised that they should maintain complete transparency in their working style.

The leaders drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory message given last evening and stated that without wasting time, efforts should begin to build a developed Delhi, in line with the prime minister’s vision.

Meanwhile, Pravesh Verma, who defeated former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, met with party’s National President JP Nadda at the latter’s official residence.