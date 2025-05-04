CM calls on BJP MLAS to ensure participation in ‘Mission Swachchhta Abhiyan’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday held an important meeting with all the MLAs of BJP at the secretariat as was part of the regular “Jana Pratinidhi Samvad” series aimed at strengthening communication between the government and people’s representatives.

During the meeting, Gupta called upon the legislators to ensure active participation in implemention of the 20-day Mission Swachchhta Abhiyan and instructed them to ensure that welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Vay Vandana reach every eligible individual across the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X, CM shared that there was also an in-depth discussion on topics such as water-logging and drainage systems of the city and preparations for the monsoon session.

The legislators highlighted key issues of their respective assembly constituencies and expressed their expectations of prompt and effective solutions to the problems faced by the people.

The CM assured the MLAs that directions would be given to the concerned departments to address all public welfare-related issues and solutions would be found through coordinated efforts of all the government departments.

Meanwhile, Gupta said the government was working round-the-clock to resolve issues faced by people across the city, and added that efforts are underway to clear the backlog of the previous 27 years.