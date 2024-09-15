Delhi BJP calls for AAP govt’s dissolution after Kejriwal’s resignation announcement, seeks fresh polls in Nov

Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation announcement, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday demanded dissolution of the AAP government.

Addressing a press conference shortly after Kejriwal announced his decision to step down as CM, Sachdeva said, “The AAP government should be dissolved and elections be conducted in November. The public of Delhi will give its answer.”

Accusing the AAP of corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy, Sachdeva further remarked, “The entire party is accused in the Delhi Excise policy… The public of Delhi knows that you (Arvind Kejriwal) looted the public of Delhi.”

Advertisement

Notebly, during his address to party workers when he announced the resignation, Kejriwal also demanded elections to the Delhi legislative assembly be held in November instead of February next year.

“The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections… Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the chief minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be elected,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the AAP leader’s move, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “You have joined the club of Chief Ministers jailed for corruption but set a new record by maintaining power from jail, showcasing a new level of political opportunism.”

He further criticised Kejriwal for breaking his own government’s ban on firecrackers during his bail celebrations, adding, “The Delhi Chief Minister defied his own government’s ban on fireworks, breaking his own rules while still in jail. This represents a new low in politics.”

Trivedi also highlighted the lack of accountability shown by the AAP leaders, stating, “You should remember that Tihar Jail is under Delhi government. Two ministers and the Chief Minister were in jail but did not resign. Those who promised moral politics have set a new low for integrity.”