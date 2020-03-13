A resolution against the NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) was passed by the Delhi Assembly on Friday and the Chief Minister called it a “big message”.

Kejriwal in the Assembly today asked who all members still had their birth certificates. On this, 61 out of a total of 70 MLAs responded stating that they do not have the document. He also listed himself on the list of those who don’t have the birth certificate. He said that neither he nor his family had the documents.

“Me, my wife, my entire cabinet don’t have birth certificates to prove citizenship. Will we be sent to detention centres?” he asked.

Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai had moved the resolution in the Assembly earlier in the day against the NRC and NPR.

The resolution was moved during the special session called today.

“On the basis of the NPR, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be done. People are scared of this… I request the Centre that at a time when the Indian economy is down and coronavirus is spreading, it should use its resources on these issues. The Centre should roll back the NRC and the NPR. Even if they wish to go forward, the NPR should be done as per the 2010 format,” Rai insisted.

The resolution comes a day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified in the Rajya Sabha that no document would be required to be produced by anyone at the time of NPR practice.

“No document needs to be submitted. You can give whatever information you have and leave the other questions blank,” Amit Shah said.

On Amit Shah’s clarification, Gopal Rai said, “Previously, he used to explain the chronology to the people. He has several times told that first the CAA will come and then there will be NRC. However, in the House, he said there is no link of NPR with the NRC.”

He said that the Home Minister’s statement has created more conflict in people’s mind instead of giving relief.

Several other states in India have already passed resolutions in their state assembly abstaining to carry out the NPR exercise. Many considered NPR as a precursor of the nation-wide NRC.

Those states include Bihar and Tamil Nadu, which are ruled by BJP allies apart from Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal and Left-ruled Kerala.

Nationwide protests were witnessed due to CAA and NRC. It was believed that the combination will strip thousands of Muslims of their citizenship.