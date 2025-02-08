Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: CM Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal trail in early trends

In a major development, AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trailing behind BJP’s Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency as counting of votes for the high-stakes 2025 Delhi Assembly elections is underway.

According to the Election Commission of India’s official results portal at 9:40 am, Kejriwal was trailing by a narrow margin of 74 votes, making it a closely contested battle in one of Delhi’s most crucial seats.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, was also trailing against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 1149 votes at 9:54 am.

At least 12 exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP while two others suggested that the AAP may retain power with its tally of seats going down considerably. The Congress, which failed to open its account in the previous two Assembly elections, may get one or two seats.

An estimated 60.54 per cent of over 1.56 crore voters in Delhi exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections conducted in a single phase on February 5, according to the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

