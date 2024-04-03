Delhi: Apurva Chandra launches myCGHS app

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Wednesday launched the myCGHS app for the iOS ecosystem of devices here.

The app is designed to enhance access to electronic health records, information, and resources for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The myCGHS app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services. It empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips.”

Chandra said this initiative aligns with the government’s vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.

The myCGHS app facilitates a wide range of services, including booking and cancellation of online appointments, downloading CGHS card and index card, accessing lab reports from CGHS labs, checking medicine history, checking medical reimbursement claim status, accessing referral details, locating nearby wellness centers, staying updated with news and highlights, locating nearby empanelled hospitals, labs, and dental units and accessing contact details of wellness centers and offices.

The app features security features like two-factor authentication and functionality of mPIN ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of users’ data.

The myCGHS app is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, free of charge.