Delhi: 3 masked men rob jewellery shop in Samaypur Badli; fire shots

Three masked bike-borne men armed with weapons robbed a jewellery shop here in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police said.

A video, confirmed by police, shows three masked men on a bike firing gunshots in the air while fleeing from the scene.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Bharat Reddy, the alleged incident of robbery took place at around 1:20 pm on Wednesday.

“Three thieves came and all of them had weapons. They looted all the jewellery that was kept for display… The owners are assessing the total amount… It (viral video) is related to this, we are verifying it…,” DCP Reddy said.

Police said they have seized some DVRs, “We will analyse them”.

“A jewellery shop was looted by three armed miscreants in the SamayPur Badli area today,” DCP Reddy said.

“The miscreants fired in the open on the streets,” He added.

More details are awaited