Two cars met with an accident near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, police said.

According to the police, both drivers seemed to be intoxicated.

“No serious injuries occured to the drivers,” police said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a 22-year-old woman died after the car she was driving got stuck between two speeding trucks, police said.

The accident took place near Delhi’s Chandgiram Akhara at 12 am on Sunday.

