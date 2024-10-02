Delegation of Sikh leaders meets BJP chief Nadda

A delegation of Sikh leaders on Wednesday met BJP president J P Nadda and thanked him for always working to resolve any issues faced by Sikhs.

Talking to reporters after meeting the BJP president, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura said, “We had come to thank him for always working to resolve any issues faced by Sikhs.”

Lalpura further said that he also presented his book to the BJP president.

He said the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP president have been “a balm on our wounds”.

“Whenever there has been a BJP government in Centre, it has always worked for the welfare of Sikhs,” Lalpuraa dded.