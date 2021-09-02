DefExpo-2022 aimed to reduce dependency on defence imports: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday jointly reviewed the preparations for DefExpo-2022.

The aim of DefExpo-2022 is to build upon the vision to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence and reach $5 billion defence exports target by 2024.

The 12th edition of DefExpo, which is India’s flagship event showcasing land, naval, air as well as homeland security systems, will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from March 10-13, 2022.

During the meeting, Singh and senior officials of the defence ministry and Gujarat government noted that the previous edition of DefExpo, which was held in Lucknow in February 2020, was a tremendous success due to the seamless jointmanship between the state and the Centre.

It was agreed that as DefExpo-2022 is coinciding with the 75th year of India’s Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the event needs more active participation and synchronised efforts at all levels.

Expressing satisfaction at the ongoing preparations, Singh urged all the stakeholders to ensure maximum participation in the upcoming event.

He hoped that not just domestic, but international representation will also be much greater at DefExpo-2022 than its previous editions.

Reiterating the resolve of the government to ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, Singh expressed confidence that India will soon become a global manufacturing hub.

“We are taking big strides towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will soon achieve self-reliance in defence. Our aim is to reduce dependency on imports and increase defence exports,” he said.

On the occasion, an MoU was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the Gujarat government for organising DefExpo-2022.

DefExpo-2022 will be a hybrid business event, with the exhibition planned at the Helipad Exhibition Centre and seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre. A live demonstration of weapons and defence platforms is also being planned at the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad.

The objective is to make India a major destination of land, naval, air and homeland security systems and defence engineering. Keeping with future warfare in mind, the event aims to recognise the impact of disruptive technologies on conflicts and its consequent impact on the equipment and platforms required.