Dr Ajay Kumar, IAS, Defence Secretary inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada at India Gate on 18 Jan 21. The inaugural ceremony included a welcome address by a cadet, followed by a poem recital and sharing of experience by a cadet on the importance of adopting Swachhata in daily life to avoid diseases/COVID.

Thereafter, the NCC cadets highlighted the significance of accepting Swachhata as a lifestyle through a well-performed Nukkad Natak and finally the ceremony culminated with the flagging off of a Plog Run by the Defence Secretary.

The theme of this Swachhata Pakhwada is “Clean India, Green India, YehHaiMera Dream India”. During the Swachhata Pakhwada, the NCC cadets have taken up a challenge to keep Rajpath clean for the Republic Day – 2021 by spreading awareness through displaying banners, distribution of pamphlets and showcasing ‘Swachhata’ through Nukkad Nataks.

The cadets, organised in 26 teams, will also carry out plogging from ‘C hexagon’ of India Gate to Vijay Path from 18 Jan to 29 Jan 2021 and in doing so, spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Ajay Kumar said that NCC is the largest uniformed youth organisation of the world and has contributed immensely towards Nation Building through activities such as Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat & Special National Integration Camps, Leadership & Personality Development and Swachhata Abhiyan Programmes like cleaning Statues of famous personalities.

He also complimented NCC cadets for their stellar contribution as Corona Warriors to prevent the spread of pandemic through Exercise NCC Yogdan. He added that NCC has also undertaken mammoth efforts in mobilising public opinion, towards the importance of Swachhata, by massive participation in the National Swachhata Pakhwadas.

He said that the cadets’ voluntary participation in various community development and social service schemes is praiseworthy and has impacted a large segment of our population. He further admired the theme “Clean India, Green India, Yeh Hai Mera Dream India” and hoped that through such campaigns, the nation can make this dream come true.