Defence Ministry took major initiatives in 2021 to make India self-reliant

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China and Pakistan, the Modi government launched several major initiatives during 2021 to make India self-reliant in the field of defence manufacturing.

“Atmanirbharta in Defence” became a major objective of the government as it gave an impetus to enhancing domestic manufacturing and making the country a net exporter in this field.

The year saw the induction of LCA (Tejas), Arudhra and Aslesha Radars, Astra Air to Air missile, Akash Surface to Air missile system, Advanced Light Helicopter and Light Combat Helicopter etc. systems into the IAF’s inventory.

The MBT ‘Arjun’ Mk-1A was handed over to the Indian Army by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 February and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) placed an order with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai for the supply of 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun Mk-1A for the Indian Army.

Advanced Electronic Warfare System ‘Shakti’, designed and developed by Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) Hyderabad, a laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was handed over to the Indian Navy in November by the PM.

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’ successfully accomplished its maiden sea voyage in August. This milestone with few parallels reinforces confidence in the largest indigenously designed platform of the Indian Navy and the resolve of countrymen in India’s quest for ‘Atmanirbahar Bharat’. Commissioning of Vikrant is being targeted by 15 August, 2022.

INS Visakhapatnam, the first ship of Project 15B, was delivered by Mazagon Dock Limited to the Indian Navy in October at Mumbai and commissioned into force in November by the Defence Minister.

Two sophisticated and potent platforms Karanj and Vela were commissioned in March and November respectively, with over 75 per cent of Indigenous content, having State-of-the-art weapon fit to strengthen the country’s security apparatus in the Western Seaboard.

The forthcoming DefExpo-2022, scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 10 March, 2022, is being planned in line with “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and the wide expanse of the domestic defence manufacturing industry will be co-opted to showcase India @75.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed products to the armed forces and other security agencies at an event held at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi on 14 December as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations and the iconic week of the Ministry of Defence.

He also handed over six Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements to seven public and private sector companies. Products handed over to the armed forces and the Ministry of Home Affairs include Anti-Drone system, Modular Bridge, Smart Anti Airfield Weapon, Chaff Variants and the Light Weight Fire Fighting Suit.