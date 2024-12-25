Defence Ministry launches Rashtraparv Website & App to mark Vajpayee’s birth anniv

To honour the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched the Rashtraparv website and its accompanying mobile app.

The platform aims to provide comprehensive information about national events such as Republic Day, the Beating Retreat Ceremony, and Independence Day. It offers features like live streaming, ticket purchases, seating arrangements, and route maps for events.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, while launching the initiative, highlighted that the website and app were developed by the MoD and include a Tableau Management Portal. This portal facilitates states, union territories, ministries, and departments in designing and finalising their tableaux for the Republic Day parade. It also preserves historical data on past events.

The development of ‘Rashtraparv’ was guided by feedback from states and viewers. States suggested a centralised portal to streamline the management of tableau designs, while event attendees recommended a platform to access detailed event information, including parades and tableaux. The MoD incorporated these suggestions to create the comprehensive platform.

The ‘Rashtraparv’ website is accessible at https://rashtraparv.mod.gov.in, and the mobile app is available for download on the Government App Store (M-Seva).