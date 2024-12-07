Defence Minister appeals for contributions to AFFD Fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the citizens to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund, highlighting the collective responsibility of the nation to ensure the welfare of serving and retired soldiers, as well as their families.

In a message on X, Singh described AFFD as an opportunity to honor the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the armed forces while reaffirming citizens’ commitment to their welfare.

“Our Armed Forces serve as an impregnable shield, protecting us not only from external threats but also during natural disasters. Their sacrifice and discipline inspire every Indian,” he stated.

Advertisement

He emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to support ex-servicemen and their families while urging the public to contribute, stating, “It is the duty of every citizen to earn with a hundred hands and donate with a thousand hands.”

Armed Forces Flag Day, observed annually, honors the bravery of fallen heroes and the service of uniformed personnel.

The AFFD Fund, managed by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, supports war widows, veterans, and their families through financial aid for education, medical needs, funeral expenses, and care for disabled dependents.