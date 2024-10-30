Deepotsav ushers Ayodhya into Guiness Book of World Records on two counts

Ayodhya has set two milestones on Wednesday during Deepotsav 2024 after Lord Ram was enshrined in his birthpalace after 500 years of wait. One, a record-breaking 25,12,585 diyas lit up the city in the evening, surpassing last year’s count of 22.23 lakh. Two, 1,121 vedacharyas jointly performed the Sarayu aarti, setting another milestone.

Verified by Guinness World Records, the event showcased Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to Ayodhya, bringing global recognition to Ramnagari.

Under the leadership of Yogi, teachers of the Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and affiliated colleges, teachers and students of inter colleges, voluntary organisations, saints, local public representatives, local administration, tourism-culture ministry, etc. also played a big role in creating the record.

As soon as the scheduled time of lighting the diyas began, 25 lakh, 12 thousand and 585 diyas were lit one by one amid the chant of ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram… Jai Jai Ram…’ With the announcement of the record by the representatives of Guinness Book of World Records, the whole Ayodhya resonated with the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

This milestone was confirmed by a Guinness World Records representative after drone calculations.

Last year, a record was set for Deep Prajavan, and upon receiving the certificate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to Ayodhya, the state, and the nation on this unforgettable achievement.

Since initiating Deepotsav in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strengthened Ayodhya’s connection with his Gorakshapeeth lineage, enriching the festival year after year. In his two terms, Deepotsav has flourished, illuminating Ayodhya with both lights and devotion, endearing the Chief Minister further to the people.

The progression of Deepotsav records speaks for itself: 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017, 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022, and 22.23 lakh in 2023. This year, over 25.12 lakh diyas were lit, symbolizing the prosperity and growing pride of the state under the Yogi government.