Decline in TB incidence outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India’s progress in the fight against Tuberculosis saying the decline in TB incidence is an outcome of the country’s dedicated and innovative efforts.

Responding to a post by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda acknowledging the recognition of India’s remarkable progress by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in reducing tuberculosis by 17.7 per cent from 2015 to 2023, the prime minister, in a post on X, said, “Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts. Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India.”

Earlier on Saturday, Nadda said that the Union government remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a TB-free India.

In a post on X, the Union health minister said, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a TB-free India.”

He further said the WHO has recognised India’s ”remarkable” progress, with a 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023—a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3 per cent.

“This acknowledgment reflects India’s transformative approach to TB care and control,” Nadda said.

In the post, the Union minister further said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Our government has expanded and strengthened the National TB Elimination Programme by taking key initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, and introduction of the BPALM regimen, a novel treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis.”

“I also acknowledge the tireless efforts of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s dedicated healthcare workers, whose unwavering commitment and hard work play a crucial role in this fight against tuberculosis,” Nadda further said in the post.