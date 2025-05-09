Debris of Pakistan air strike recovered in Jaisalmer & Sriganganagar in Raj

Debris of Pakistani drones and other parts that fell from the striking equipment from across the border were recovered from different places in Jaisalmer Friday morning.

The strikes from the neighbouring country began around 2030 hrs on Thursday with a bang of blasts. There were sightings of approaching, flashing, diminishing and descending bright spots in the skies of the Golden City, where a blackout was declared.

The approaching bright spots were the Pakistani drones/missiles which were neutralised mid-air with total precision by the Indian Air Defence System.

These scenes and sounds gave the sky-grazing locals a sleepless night despite the full

confidence and faith in the might and capability of the Indian armed forces, besides the unbound faith in the principal deity of the city, Tanot Mata.

The strikes continued for a considerable period, and more than 50 drones (and maybe some missiles) were used in the attack.

The armed forces personnel launched a search operation to recover the debris of the Pakistani equipment. The security personnel have recovered debris of a fallen drone in the Suli Dungar area and a bomb in the Gajroop Sagar area. Army personnel have reached out to check out an object which fell in the residential locality (Kishangarh Ghat). The search for fallen debris was still on around the Jaisalmer town.

Similar activities were also reported from Pokaran- the key army base and historic town of Jaisalmer district.

Some locations in the Sriganganagar district were also targeted, though without success. A fallen drone was recovered and seized by police in Ghadsana town of this bordering district.

The Defence Spokesman confirmed the attacks from across the border. “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir”, the spokesman informed in a Twitter post on Friday morning.

The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVS, the spokesman said

“Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force”, the spokesman asserted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has constantly been keeping in touch with the entire bureaucracy, particularly the district administration officials in bordering districts. On Thursday too, the CM held late late-night review meeting at the state secretariat with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other concerned, and held video conferencing with district officials in bordering districts.

He has also been mobilising local MLAs and key BJP leaders to remain in contact with people in their respective areas to keep their morale high. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister made a special grant of RS 37.5 crore to collectors in the five border districts, providing them all the needful help and assistance. On Thursday, he sent additional fire brigades to Bikaner and other needy districts.

The state government has also cancelled leaves of all the state employees and asked them to stay at their headquarters in a standby mode.

The Chief Minister also directed officials concerned to ensure enhanced security arrangements across Rajasthan, especially in border districts.