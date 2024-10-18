Death toll in Bihar spurious liquor rises to 33

The death toll in the hooch tragedy has now risen to 33 with 28 dead in Siwan and 5 in Saran district of Bihar.

The toll in Siwan district of Bihar has risen to 28, according to a state official.

The District Public Relations Officer of Siwan said so far, a total of 79 people have been admitted.

”Currently, 8 people are being treated at Sadar Hospital Siwan. Thirteen seriously ill persons were referred to PMCH for treatment,” he said.

So far, a total of 30 persons have been successfully discharged from the hospital.

Postmortem of the 28 people has been done and their bodies have been handed over to the families, he informed further.

The hospitals have also been instructed to remain in alert mode for the next 24 hours. Additional ambulances have also been arranged by the District Officer in the affected panchayats, the government official said.

The opposition in the state has flayed the Bihar government and claimed that its liquor ban policy has failed.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “The death toll has gone above 25. The government wanted to fuzz the data in such an unfortunate incident as well… Where is the CM? Who is running the state?… The deaths are not stopping. The poor and helpless are being jailed in the name of a liquor ban… Tejashwi Yadav was right when he said this is an industry, a syndicate…”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said Friday the government has taken the tragedy very seriously.

”Those who create such an environment will not be spared. The government is also investigating the people who are behind this. Their faces will also be exposed and those who are playing with the lives of the poor people of Bihar will not be spared at any cost… ”

He claimed that people doing liquor business become candidates from RJD. ”Liquor ban has been implemented with everyone’s consent. Everyone should cooperate to implement it completely and stop the game of saving such criminals …,” he said.