Man claiming to be from Dawood gang threatens to kill PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, arrested

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested a man claiming to be associated with dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim for allegedly making threatening calls to its control room.

According to the police, the arrested man claimed that he was instructed by the Dawood gang to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The arrested individual also threatened to blow up Mumbai’s prominent JJ Hospital, the police said.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case against him under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for statements promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups or castes.

“A man arrested for placing threat calls at Mumbai Police Control Room in the name of Dawood Ibrahim gang. The man had claimed that the gang had told him to blow up PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The caller had also threatened to blow up JJ Hospital. Case registered u/s 505 (2) of the IPC,” the statement read.

This is not the first time death threats have been given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in October, Mumbai Police had received a e-mail threatening to kill PM Modi and blow up the Ahemdabad cricket stadium named after him.

The sender had also demanded Rs 500 crore ransom and release of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The latest threat to PM Modi comes days after Mumbai Police arrested another individual for sending death threats to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

In seperate mails sent to Mr Ambani, the sender demanded a ransom of Rs 400 crore. Earlier, he had demanded Rs 20 crore. He claimed to have best shooters and threatened to kill India’s richest person if not given the said ransom.