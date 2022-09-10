Dead body of cop found from home, his children sleeping alongside

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was found dead in his room in mysterious condition on Saturday, while his two small children kept sleeping close by. The incident is reported from Central Delhi, from a house opposite GB Pant Hospital.

The deceased cop has been identified as ASI Yunus Khan (46), a resident of Mewat, Haryana. He was currently posted with the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

He is survived by two wives; Zarina and Heena Khan. He has seven children from Zarina and three children from Heena.

The incident came to light when Heena returned back from her parental house on Saturday and found him dead.

She stated, that last night her husband was alone with two of her children, while she went to her parent’s home with her 6 years old daughter.

In the morning, she tried to call Yunus several times, but he did not respond. She became suspicious and immediately returned home, only to find the door bolted from inside. She knocked on the door repeatedly but got no response from inside.

Eventually, she broke into the place with help of some neighbours and found that her husband was lying dead on the bed, while her two small kids (aged 2 and 3 years) were sleeping alongside.

She immediately informed the local police, and a team soon reached the spot and took custody of the dead body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Delhi, Shweta Chauhan said, the house has been inspected thoroughly. No injury mark was found on the body. The body has been sent for postmortem.

According to the police, the reason for death is not clear yet. Police are trying to ascertain the reason and are waiting for the postmortem report.

The family and relatives have been informed and proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated.