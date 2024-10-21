DCW Assistant Secretary issues order to remove all its contractual employees

Delhi Commission for Women Assistant Secretary Gautam Majumdar on Monday issued an order to remove all its contractual employees with immediate effect.

This order has been passed in compliance with the April 2024 directive from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The order reads, “In compliance with the Additional Director Department of Women and Child Development GNCTD, ordered dated April 29, 2024, and approval of LG, services of all contractual employees have been discontinued with immediate effect.”

Earlier in May, 223 contractual employees were removed from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) with immediate effect on the order of L-G.

These were employed by then DCW chief Swati Maliwal but were removed citing that they were appointed without the government’s permission and against the rules.