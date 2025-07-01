DC felicitates Bokaro athletes for outstanding performance in National Taekwondo Championship

Players from Bokaro district who brought laurels to the state by winning medals at the 42nd Taekwondo Official National Championship held in Haridwar met Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha on Tuesday.

The national-level event was organized in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from June 23-25, 2025. Representing Jharkhand, athletes trained under Rajni Padhi, principal of RR Nrityashala and Arts (Vastu Vihar-5, Chira Chas), and Ranjan Kumar, coach of Knock Out Academy, Sector 2, Bokaro, delivered impressive performances.

In the championship, Revant Jayendra Padhi won a gold medal, while Ritika and Priya secured silver medals. The players were commended for their discipline, hard training, and dedication, which not only highlighted the potential of their institutions but also established Jharkhand’s growing presence on the national sports map.

During the interaction, DC Ajay Nath Jha congratulated the athletes and remarked, “The performance of Bokaro’s youth once again proves that dedication and hard work are more important than resources. The district administration will continue to extend all possible support to sports and athletes.”

District Sports Officer Hemlata Bunn and others were also present on the occasion.