The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA has on Saturday warned the airlines with a suspension of flight for two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs in an aircraft, an act prohibited by the law.

The development comes after the controversy over media frenzy on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

DGCA has released a statement in this regard reminded the airlines that no person shall take any photograph except in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of permission in writing granted by the Director-General, a Joint Director General, a Deputy Director-General or the Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Department.

However it is not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on ground at a defence aerodrome, it said.

“It has been decided that from now on, in case any such violation occurs, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day. The flight operation shall be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation,” it said.

“Such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety,” the DGCA said.

In the videos which are taking tolls on social media, reporters are seen violating government-mandated Covid protocols.

They are seen speaking into their mics or taking mobile phone videos while reporting.

The incident happened when the actress was returning to Mumbai amid feud with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

She had boarded an IndiGo airlines flight. Reacting on the incident, the airlines said its own crew followed all protocol on that flight.

“We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report. We are committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers,” IndiGo said, reported NDTV.