A day after the senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s visit, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is heading towards Hathras to meet the family of 20-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang raped and murdered by a group f four upper caste men.

Yesterday in a tweet in Hindi, Azad had said: “The Constitution has given the right to life to every citizen of India which includes right to self-defence. We demand that the country’s 20 lakh Dalits should be provided with arms license so that they can protect themselves. The government should also provide us with a 50% subsidy for purchasing arms.”

Two days after the brief detention, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had reached Hathras to meet the victim’s family.

After a brief halt at DND, officials allowed the duo to drive towards Hathras along with three others.

Hundreds of Congress workers gathered at the DND sloganeering in favour of their leaders.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh police had resorted to lathi-charge at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Noida’s DND when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and hundreds of Congress workers were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the deceased.

After a brief scuffle, the officials allowed the duo to drive towards Hathras along with senior Congress leaders, namely Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Hathras gang-rape cum murder case.

Interestingly, the recommendation of the Adityanath government comes close on the heels of the visit by Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to the family of the victim.

“The family couldn’t see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we’ll continue this fight,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing the media after meeting the family.

“No force can silence us, no one can stop us,” Rahul Gandhi told the media after meeting the bereaved family.