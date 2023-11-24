Day 12: PM Modi speaks to U’khand CM Dhami on rescue ops following tunnel collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12.

Official sources said the prime minister inquired about the condition of the workers and gave some instructions to the chief minister.

“Information was sought about the rescue operation. Modi also inquired about the condition of the workers trapped inside the tunnel and the food and daily use items provided to them. Information was also taken about the condition and safety of the personnel engaged in relief and rescue work,” they said.

A portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot had collapsed and the falling debris in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side trapped the 41 labourers. The workers are confined to a two km-built portion, which is complete with concrete work that provides safety to the workers.

Dhami informed Modi that this tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnel Method. He told the PM that rescue work gets hampered when items made of steel come in front of the auger machine.

In such a situation, workers have to remove all blockages by stopping the auger machine and then taking it out, due to which the process takes time.

The Prime Minister gave special instructions to the Chief Minister that when the trapped workers come out of the tunnel, special attention should be paid to their health check-ups and medical care.

The rescue operations have been facing several hindrances. These included development of cracks on the platform on which the US-made drilling machine was mounted.

However, as per the officials, it was strengthened using an accelerating agent for rapid hardening of the concrete, and the rescue operations is expected to resume shortly.

To provide an emergency safe passage for the workforce for pipe pushing activities by auger machine, near the pipe drilling machine, a passage using a concrete culvert block, hume pipe and a steel pipe of 67 metres length was taken up and work has been completed.