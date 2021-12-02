Dark sky reserve to attract international tourists to Ladakh

Keeping in view the vast potential of Astro-tourism in Ladakh, especially the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) at Hanley, the Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson held a meeting to review and discuss plans for establishing a Dark Sky Reserve at Hanley village in the Changthang region near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Dorjey Angchuk, Engineer in charge at IAO Hanley, who’s also an honorary member of the International Astronomical Union, shared his views on the potential of promoting Astro-tourism, including light management, energy efficiency, and ecological integrity and uplifting the local economy of the region.

CEC Tashi Gyalson expressed his gratitude to the UT Administration led by LG Ladakh for taking a keen interest in establishing a dark-sky reserve at Hanley village.

He stressed the need for formulating a comprehensive plan for the project in consultation with all the stakeholders, including the local community. He further added that the said project should be executed at an international standard to promote sustainable Astro-tourism in the region.

Principal Secretary, UT Ladakh, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, stated that the project should be implemented while keeping the restoration of the natural habitat of the ecosystem in mind.

He said that the UT Administration would ensure assistance for the execution of the project. He requested the public representatives to sensitise the local community on economical management, roles, and responsibilities for establishing the Dark Sky Reserve at Hanley.

Deputy Commissioner Leh, Shrikant Suse; Councillor Nyoma, Ishey Spalzang; Chairperson BDC Nyoma, Urgain Chodon; Director Tourism Ladakh and Wildlife were among others who attended the meeting.