Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday condemned the naxalite attack at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh in which 11 jawans attained martyrdom.

In a statement, the CM described this attack as a dastardly act aimed at creating panic in the minds of the people. He said this inhuman and barbaric act should be condemned by one and all in the strongest words.

Expressing grief at the senseless act of violence, Mann urged the central government to work on a comprehensive policy to deal with the Naxal problem.

The CM said that Naxalite violence has escalated in recent years and had claimed several innocent lives. He said it is unfortunate that the security forces which are combating this problem in many states are often forced to bear the brunt of the actions of Naxalites.

Mann said the Union government must tackle this problem with a heavy hand. The CM said his government will extend fulsome support and cooperation in any efforts to tackle the issue.