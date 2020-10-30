Accelerating digital transformation of learning through E-education, Dalmia Bharat Foundation, an arm of Dalmia Bharat Group launched a digital learning lab named “HP World on Wheels” (WoW) in partnership with HP India. The lab is a self-contained, internet-enabled and solar-powered bus aimed at driving digital literacy and entrepreneurship training.

The course is designed by Dalmia Bharat Foundation to impart a basic level appreciation programmed for the common man. After completing the course the incumbent would be able to use the computer for basic purpose of preparing his personnel/business letters, viewing information on Internet (the web), sending mails, using internet banking services etc. This helps the small business communities, SHG members to maintain their small account using the computers and enjoy in the world of information technology.

This initiative is aimed at providing computer education to more than 1000 beneficiary comprising students, SHG member and youth in Sundargarh district, Odisha per year.It also supports other citizen services such as searching Aadhaar Card, Ration card, driving license, land records, financial inclusions and video conferencing for specific groups, etc.

The lab was inaugurated by Ms. Sagarika Nath, Superintendent of Police, Sundargarh in the presence of Mr. Sunil Gupta, Regional Manufacturing Head (East), Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, along with the senior management team of DCBL, Rajgangpur unit, other district officials, PRI Members, school teachers, and students etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Regional Manufacturing Head (East), Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, said, “If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is the need for creating a digital world accelerating digital transformation across all realms including education, training and development. Dalmia Bharat Group has dedicated itself to overall socio-economic growth and development of the society. This training will be free of cost and any person of any age group irrespective of gender, caste, creed and religion is eligible to undergo this training. Aligned with the government’s Skill India Mission, our aim is to contribute and reaffirm our commitment towards nation building.”

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Sagarika Nath, Superintendent of Police, Sundargarh, said, “I sincerely appreciate Dalmia Bharat Foundation’s efforts for opening a Digital Learning Laboratory ‘World on Wheels’ in Rajgangpur. The lab is equipped with video conferencing and internet facility in a solar powered bus. This initiative will provide education and information to both children and youth, which will have a positive impact on the society when the society is shifting from analogue to digital transformation.”

This IT-enabled 15 seater HP WoW vehicle is run by solar power and is equipped with HP computing and printing equipment, as well as numerous software suites and e-learning tools. Moreover, 6 of these labs are successfully running in Kolhapur-Maharashtra, Kadapa-Andhra Pradesh, Sitapur-Uttar Pradesh, Bokaro-Jharkhand, Kalyanpur-Bihar, and East Jaintia Hills-Meghalaya covering over 14000 school children and youth. The Digital Literacy course also allows students to download and take print outs of the subject relating to GK, Science, literature etc. to read and enhance their knowledge.

Combining the technical expertise of HP India and the legacy of Dalmia Bharat Group’s corporate citizenship, this laboratory will be an enriching experience for school, college going students, unemployed youth and women alike. This initiative will create opportunities in underprivileged communities and empower youth to build a better future and connect to the main stream of society through digital world. It also supports the government’s Digital India initiative to build a digitally powered economy.