Dalit women denied right to offer milk at temple, ignites caste conflict in Odisha

In a case of caste conflict, several Dalit women staged a dharna in front of a temple in Kendrapara district on Saturday after they were allegedly denied the right to perform the ritual of offering milk to the deity during the holy month of Kartik.

The protesters accused the temple priests and a group of upper-caste individuals of preventing them from performing the religious rite at Siddheswari Ramachandi Shakti shrine in Garajanga village under the Marsaghai block of the district.

Those opposing the Dalits argued that only upper-caste people are entitled to perform the milk-offering ritual.

Meanwhile, the protesters filed a complaint at Marsaghai Police Station on Saturday, demanding strict action against those who blocked them from offering milk to the deity.

The puja rituals have come to a halt in the temple as the priests voiced their objection to the Dalit women’s demand to offer milk.

“We have received a complaint regarding this matter. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue amicably. Talks are being held with senior members from both the upper caste and Dalit communities. Police are closely monitoring the situation, with personnel deployed in the village to maintain peace. However, the situation is currently under control,” said Inspector-In-Charge of Marsaghai police station, Purna Chandra Pattayat.