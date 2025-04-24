Similipal, Odisha’s largest forest landscape, gets National Park tag

Odisha’s largest forest landscape, Similipal, has been conferred the National Park status in recognition of its biodiversity, rich tribal legacy, and ecological value.

The official notification acknowledges Similipal’s multi-layered significance as a Wildlife Sanctuary, a Project Tiger, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and an Elephant Reserve.

With this declaration, Similipal becomes India’s 107th National Park, while it has become the state’s second National Park, after Bhitarkanika, and the largest National Park in the state, covering 845.70 square km. The Bhitarkanika National Park is spread across 145 square kilometres. The approval was made on Thursday by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, said officials of the Forest, Environment & Climate Change department.

First proposed in 1980, the intention to declare Similipal as a National Park remained pending for over four decades.

Similipal is one of India’s most unique ecological landscapes. It is home to 40 wild tigers, including the world’s only home to wild melanistic tigers, shelter to 25% of Odisha’s elephant population, host to 104 orchid species, many endemic to the region, a haven for over 360 species of birds, and diverse mammals like leopards, sambar, and mugger crocodiles etc and a lifeline forming key river catchments in northern Odisha.

Its forests are a mix of sal, moist deciduous, and semi-evergreen types, creating a complex and thriving habitat for flora, fauna, and forest-dependent communities.

To secure the newly designated National Park and its surrounding ecological corridors, the Forest Department is implementing the Greater Similipal Landscape Programme, which includes AI-powered camera towers and trail guard camera systems, V-SAT communication networks for surveillance in remote zones and a dedicated security force including one company of trained police personnel and ex-servicemen, said forest officials.

In a significant step towards tiger population recovery, two female tigers from Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra) have already been introduced. Their successful acclimatisation has set the stage for Similipal’s population to reach 100 tigers by 2036, reinforcing its role in India’s conservation roadmap.

The state government has launched the Ama Similipal Yojana-an integrated programme for livelihood enhancement and skill training for local communities, promotion of eco-tourism and cultural tourism, and infrastructure upgrades in health, education, and resource access.

Similipal is not only a forest, but it is also a homeland. It shelters indigenous communities like the Birhor, Hill Khadia, Ujya, Ho, Santhal, Mankidia, and Kharia, who possess centuries of ecological wisdom and cultural heritage. Declaring Similipal as a National Park not only protects biodiversity but also uplifts the identity and pride of its people, while honouring their enduring guardianship of nature.