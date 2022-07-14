Dalai Lama says mindset of Chinese people about him is changing

Tibetan spiritual and temporal leader Dalai Lama on Thursday said that most people in China have realised that he is not seeking independence from the People’s Republic of China but was asking for meaningful autonomy and preservation of Buddhist culture.

Amidst heavy rain and bad weather, the Dalai Lama, arrived here by road this morning from his abode in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala for his onward flight to Leh in Ladakh on Friday.

Replying to questions about China objecting to his visit to Ladakh, the Dalai Lama said that reaction is usual.

“Some Chinese hardliners consider me separatist and reactionary, so they always criticise me. But now more and more Chinese have realised Dalai Lama is not seeking independence, but within the people’s republic of China, meaningful autonomy and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture”.

The Tibetan spiritual leader further said that more and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. “Some of the Chinese scholars have realised that the Tibetan Buddhism is truly knowledge and Nalanda tradition and a very scientific religion,” he said.

Things are now changing, he said. Meanwhile, there is enthusiasm among the Buddhists over Dalai Lama’s month-long visit to Ladakh.

Preparations have been made to accord him a grand reception when he lands at Leh on Friday.

A joint Inspection by Chairman LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was conducted at the teaching ground and Photang Geyphel-ling at Jive-Tsal, Choglamsar to review the final preparations before the arrival of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to Ladakh.

Lt. Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur was personally monitoring arrangements for Dalai Lama’s visit.