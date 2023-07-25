Dalai Lama says his dreams indicate he may live till 110 years

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday said that he has seen in his dreams that he would live till the age of about 110 years.

He was addressing a gathering during a long life prayer ceremony offered to him by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association at Shewatsel teaching ground in Leh.

The Dalai Lama said: “In my dreams I’ve seen signs that indicate that I may be able to live to be about 110 years old. When you look at me now, do I look like I’m in my eighties? Don’t I look younger than that?”

“The stronger your faith and devotion prove to be, the more you create circumstances for the Lama to live long. I’ve had the opportunity to give teachings and meet members of the public. And, as I’ve already said, there are indications that I may live to be 110 years old. You’ve witnessed my efforts to serve the teachings and all sentient beings and I will continue to do so,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have a spiritual bond with the people of the Land of Snow and they have unwavering faith in me, as do the people of the Himalayan Region. What’s more, people around the world, whether they are Buddhists or not, have expressed admiration for what I’ve done.”

Representatives of the organizers, the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) and others offered a mandala and the three representations of the body, speech and mind of enlightenment to His Holiness in thanks for his attending today’s ceremony.

During an extensive mandala offering led by Taktsak Kundeling Rinpoché, representatives of the organizers specifically requested His Holiness to live long. Next was an offering of a Buddha statue, a scripture and a chörten, a set of robes, a fruit-filled alms bowl, and a monk’s staff. These were followed by offerings of representations of the seven symbols of royalty, the eight auspicious symbols and the eight auspicious substances.

The long-life ceremony belonged to the Sutra tradition and was based on Prayers to the Sixteen Arhats. It included praises to the Buddha, the Prayer to the Sixteen Arhats, a Seven Limb Prayer and short Mandala Offering and a Request to the Lama to Remain.

During the chanting of the ‘Song of Immortality – an Extensive Prayer for the Long Life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ composed by his two Tutors, Kyabjé Ling Rinpoché and Kyabjé Trijang Rinpoché, a long procession of local people, young and old, filed past the stage.

The participants carried a variety of offerings including a collection of scriptures, bags of grain and carved tables. At the same time horns and drums were played and singers sang. The procession came to an auspicious end with the Indian, Tibetan and Buddhist flags held aloft.