Dalai Lama congratulates Anthony Albanese for getting elected as Aus PM

Nobel laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese on his party’s victory in recently concluded elections.

In a letter to Anthony Albanese, Dalai Lama said ‘beginning with my first visit to Australia in 1982, I have had the privilege to visit your beautiful country quite regularly, mostly at the invitation of educational institutions and organisations committed to peace.

I have been deeply touched by the openness and warmth of people from all walks of life. I have been encouraged by the enthusiastic interest many have shown in my efforts to promote basic human values such as kindness, tolerance, and forgiveness, as well as inter-religious harmony’, he added.

He stated that Tibetans have been honoured to enjoy the support of the Australian people and their respective leaders in our effort to preserve our Buddhist cultural heritage.

Its principles of non-violence and compassion have the potential to help individuals find peace of mind and contribute to peace in the world, he further stated.

He wished the Prime Minister-elect every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the Australian people’s hopes and aspirations and in contributing to a more harmonious world.