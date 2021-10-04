Daily Covid cases on downward slide; 20,799 new cases, 180 deaths in last 24 hours

Daily Coronavirus cases in the country witnessed a downslide as 20,799 fresh infections were recorded in last 24 hours, and the active cases declined to 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

A decrease of 6,099 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

With 180 new fatalities in a day, the overall death toll mounted to 4,48,997, according to the latest report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Of the 180 new fatalities, 74 are from Kerala and 41 from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the country’s active caseload is 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days, presently constitute 0.78 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 4,48,997 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,207 from Maharashtra, 37,819 from Karnataka, 35,650 from Tamil Nadu, 25,377 from Kerala and 25,088 from Delhi, 22,894 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,825 from West Bengal.

The recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has pushed the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,31,21,247, leading to national recovery rate of 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was 2.10 per cent after remaining below 3 per cent for the last 35 days and below 5 per cent for 118 consecutive days now.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.63 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 101 days, according to the ministry data.

Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 9,91,676 tests were conducted, pushing the overall number to 57,42,52,400.

While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.63 per cent remained less than 3 per cent for the last 101 days now.

With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 90 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 90.79 crore.

Over 5.67 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. the Health Ministry report added.