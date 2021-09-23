Daily Covid cases up 18 percent; active caseload lowest in 187 days

India logged 31,923 new Coronavirus infections in last 24 hours taking the total Covid-19 cases tally to 3,35,63,421, but active cases declined to 3,01,640, recorded as the lowest in 187 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The fresh Covid cases recorded in the last 24 hours showed an increase of 18.4 per cent from the number recorded yesterday.

The country, however, witnessed slight dip in daily Covid-related deaths as 282 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours against 383 deaths on Wednesday. The total Covid fatality in the country has risen to 4,46,050. The fatality rate remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few weeks.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu with 1,682 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,365 cases and Mizoram with 1,294 cases.

Around 86.53 per cent of the new cases are reported from five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 61.63 per cent of the new cases.

Maximum casualties were reported in Kerala with 142 fresh fatalities, followed by Maharashtra with 48 daily deaths.

Kerala, which has been reporting the maximum new cases for the last few weeks, witnessed yet another spike on Wednesday as it reported 19,675 new cases against 15,768 on Tuesday. Similarly, Maharashtra also continued to witness a spike in new cases as it reported 3,608 new cases on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,682 cases, Andhra Pradesh 1,365 cases and Mizoram 1,294 cases in last 24 hours, the data showed.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, a total of 41,990 people recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative recoveries so far to 3,28,15,731, and the Covid recovery rate to 97.77 per cent, the ministry said.

At present, India has 3,01,640 active cases, the lowest in the last 187 days, which is 0.90 per cent of the total positive cases registered since 2020.

The daily positivity rate declined to 2.09 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 24 days, while the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.11 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for the last 90 days, according to the health ministry.

A total of 55.83 crore (55,83,67,013) Covid samples have been tested so far in the country, out of which 15,27,443 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data said.

Till date, the country has administered 83.39 crore (83,39,90,049) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 71,38,205 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, health ministry’s data said.