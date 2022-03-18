Cyclonic storm to miss Tamil Nadu but cause heat surge

The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by March 21, and is then likely to move north-northeastwards and reach the Bangladesh Myanmar coast around March 22, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The rare cyclonic storm may skip Tamil Nadu but result in hotter days and heat surge with humid nights due to the delayed entry of easterly winds.

The IMD predicted that temperatures may hover at a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius in Chennai and interior districts of the state may have temperatures at 40 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists said that the movement of system over the Bay of Bengal may take the temperature soaring in Tamil Nadu. The IMD also predicted that without strong winds flowing from any direction, the temperature during the day will increase.

Weathermen said that only six cyclones were formed in the Bay of Bengal in the month of March – the least since 1901.

Erode, Madurai, Salem, and Coimbatore were inching towards 40 degrees Celsius temperature during day time.