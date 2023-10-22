Cyclone Tej likely to cross Yemen coast close to Al Ghaidah on Oct 24

Cyclone ‘Tej’ brewing over the South-West of the Arabian Sea is very likely to move North-West and cross the Yemen coast close to Al Ghaidah around the early morning of October 24, the India Meteorological Department has said on Sunday.

“ESCS “Tej” lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of 22 Oct SW Arabian Sea about 130 km east of Socotra (Yemen), 500 km S-SE of Salalah (Oman) and 500 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to move NW and cross Yemen coast close to Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around early hours of 24 October as VSCS,” IMD posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, the weather agency said that the cyclone ‘Tej’ is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the forenoon of Sunday morning.

“VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centred at 2330 IST on October Oct 21 over SW Arabian Sea, about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the forenoon of October 22,” IMD posted on X.

Meanwhile, a depression has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is likely to further intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, as per IMD.

“It is likely to move northwestwards during the next 12 hours, then recurve and move north-northeastwards during the subsequent 3 days towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts,” IMD said.