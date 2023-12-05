Cyclone Michaung-hit states must get all possible assistance from Centre: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the loss of lives due to cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, and said the states affected by it must receive all assistance from the Central government.

The Congress chief also called upon party workers to extend their all possible support to the people affected by the cyclone.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kharge wrote, “It is distressing to witness the impact of cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost. The cyclone is expected to make its presence felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, and may cause heavy rains in Jharkhand.”

He said all the state governments must receive every possible assistance from the government of India in this hour of need and must be together to avert any crisis. Stressing that safety of the people is of paramount importance, the Congress chief said, “I request the Congress workers to provide all help to fellow citizens.”

Meanwhile, party MP Rahul Gandhi took to social media to condole the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu. “Distressed by the news of the destruction and deaths caused by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency, said, “As the cyclone advances, I urge Congress leaders and workers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, to extend all possible support to their govt’s relief and rescue efforts.”

It may be mentioned here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and took stock of the measures being taken to tackle the challenging weather conditions caused by the cyclone Michaung.

He assured them of all the necessary assistance from the Centre to secure lives and added that adequate deployment of the NDRF has already been made and additional teams are ready for further assistance.