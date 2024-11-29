Cyclone ‘Fengal’ to make landfall on Saturday; red alert for Chennai

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclone named Fengal, which is expected to make landfall on Saturday afternoon between Karaikal and the historic town of Mamallapuram. This cyclone will bring heavy rainfall to Chennai, neighbouring districts, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments are on high alert, deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in the districts which are expected to face the cyclone’s wrath. The Tamil Nadu government has stepped up measures like relief camps and shelters and emergency medical teams.

Laying 300 km south-east of Chennai, the system is moving at a speed of 15 km per hour. The Regional MET office has issued a red alert for tomorrow for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts as well as Puducherry and Karaikal. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges for Chennai and seven other districts.

Chennai and its neighbourhood have been receiving widespread rains since the evening, which is expected to intensify. With extreme heavy rains, up to 21 cm, accompanied by winds at 70-80 kmph and 90 kmph said to lash the coast when Fengal makes landfall, the state government has advised the public to keep indoors. In Chennai, parks and playgrounds would remain closed, while public transport would also remain suspended in the afternoon as a precautionary measure.

Fishermen of the Coromandel coast have been advised not to venture into the sea and cyclone warning had been hoisted at all the ports. It has been more than a week since they have set sail for fishing and the boats and mechanised vessels are lying idle.