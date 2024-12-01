Cyclone Fengal: Flood-like situation in Puducherry after incessant rains; rescue ops underway

The Union Territory of Puducherry is grappling with a flood-like situation after Cyclone Fengal made landfall on its coast at around 7 PM on Saturday.

The relentless downpour that accompanied the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in several areas, leaving buildings and vehicles submerged under floodwaters.

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army, have launched large-scale operations to evacuate those stranded in the waterlogged areas.

Boats have been deployed to navigate waterlogged streets, with both people and animals being rescued. In a heartwarming instance, a dog stuck in floodwaters was saved amidst ongoing operations.

The Indian Army swung into action following a formal request from the Puducherry District Collector. Relief operations are being conducted in inundated areas across the union territory.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the impact of Cyclone Fengal is also evident. The NDRF is actively rescuing people stranded in Cuddalore, where heavy rainfall has caused extensive waterlogging.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also inspected flood-hit areas in the Kolathur Assembly constituency to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone is moving southwest and is expected to weaken into a deep depression.