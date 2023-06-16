The ‘Very Severe’ cyclonic storm Biparjoy that hit Gujarat on Thursday night has now weakened to a ‘Cyclonic’ storm and is presently centered 30 kilometers west-northwest of Bhuj, IMD Director Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said on Friday.

“Biparjoy has now weakened. It is in the category of ‘Cyclonic Storm’. It is now centered 30 kilometers west-northwest of Bhuj,” he said. “Biparjoy is moving in an East Northeast direction at a wind speed of 80-90 kilometers per hour (kmph) as of 8:30 am,” he said. “By evening, it will weaken to a ‘Deep Depression’ with wind speed of 50-60 kmph or even 70 kmph,” he added.

“The northern parts of Saurashtra, Kachchh and adjoining areas of north Gujarat is receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall at present with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places,” Mohapatra said.

The storm will be heading towards the adjoining parts of Rajasthan from evening bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region, he said. In south Rajasthan, rainfall will continue till Saturday he said adding that extremely heavy rainfall is likely at some isolated places in Rajasthan.

“It will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in Rajasthan and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Rajasthan,” he said. The wind speed will reduce to 40-50 kmph or even 60 kmph when it reaches Rajasthan, he said.

Cyclone Biparjoy crossed Jakhau between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Thursday and brought heavy rainfall and gusty winds at a speed of over 115-120 kilometres per hour.

“The windspeed at the coast of Saurashtra will reduce to 35-45 kmph by Friday afternoon,” the IMD Director said adding that sea condition will remain rough till noon. He advised fishermen from venturing out into the sea.

Biparjoy created havoc in Gujarat’s Morbi district, damaging over 300 electric poles, leading to power outage in around 45 villages.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ made landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel late today to get complete details of the Biparjoy Cyclone situation approaching Gujarat. Hon’ble Prime Minister also learned the details of the security arrangements for wild animals including lions of Gir Forest,” Gujarat CMO tweeted.