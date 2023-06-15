Cyclone Biparjoy slows down, to hit bit late

Cyclone Biparjoy’s advancing speed decreased slightly on Thursday morning, delaying its expected landfall time to around 10 in the night while a northern turn is likely to take it away towards Lakhpat near the Indo-Pakistan border.

Gujarat’s Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said today that landfall of Bipajoy would now be near Lakhpat, instead of Jakhau and Mandvi in Kutch district.

Earlier predictions had estimated the landfall between Jakhau and Mandvi anytime after 4 pm on Thursday.

Even with the decrease in speed, Biparjoy would generate strong wind at 100 to 125 kilometres per hour, he said. High tidal waves, rains and gusty wind are already lashing the coastal areas since last night.

The authorities have, meanwhile, evacuated more than 94,000 people from coastal areas, the maximum being from Kutch district which is feared to be the worst hit.

Among those shifted are many pregnant women who have been taken directly to hospitals in case their expected delivery dates are close.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre this morning to review the various measures taken in response to the potential damage the cyclone is likely to cause in Gujarat.

A decision was taken at this meeting that despite the reduced speed of ‘Biparjoy’, precautionary measures would remain in place to ensure public safety.

Apart from the NDRF and SDRF teams deployed, the Road and Buildings Department staff have also moved in with their heavy machinery to remove trees which are likely to be uprooted due to the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm.

About 400 uprooted trees have already been removed to clear the roads blocked by them.

In a welcome change, the Opposition Congress party has declared their support to the Government’s efforts to mitigate hardship of the people to be adversely affected by cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.