Cyber fraudster held for duping gullible through digital-arrest

A 29-year-old man was held from Chennai by a team of Delhi police for duping gullible people through a digital arrest scam by impersonating as fake ED official, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said, an Engineering student at IIT Delhi reported a cyber fraud of Rs. 4.33 lakhs at Cyber, South West Police Station wherein he received a call from a courier services claiming an illegal parcel in his name sent from Mumbai to Beijing.

Advertisement

After denying the ownership of the parcel, the student again received a call wherein the caller impersonating as ED official, threatened him of arrest, and manipulated him into transferring money from his bank accounts during a WhatsApp video call, the official mentioned.

Advertisement

He added that, on November 18, the scammer contacted the complainant again, claiming an illegal parcel from FedEx and demanding more money. He again transferred a sum of Rs 4,33,047 via UPI.

Choudhary said that the investigation traced the stolen funds to a Canara Bank account linked to Tejpal Sharma of Rajasthan, who had lent his ATM card to Madan Lal, who withdrew the funds and exchanged them for USDT (cryptocurrency).

Madan withdrew funds from ATMs using fraudulent methods, purchased USDT with the stolen money, and sold it at inflated prices to a Chinese national and received payments into fraudulent accounts. He was arrested from Chennai and confessed his involvement in the fraud, he said.