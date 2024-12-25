CWC to meet on Thursday to discuss critical issues facing the nation

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will begin in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Thursday to discuss critical issues confronting the nation under the BJP-led NDA government and chalk out an action plan of the party for the next year.

The CWC is a part of the two-day programme called ‘Nav Satyagrah Baithak’ being organised by the party to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency of Congress, in Belagavi.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said, “It’s a historic moment. The CWC meeting will be conducted at the same time when Mahatma Gandhi ji took over as the Congress President, at 3 pm on December 26.”

Advertisement

Noting that Congress has a big history, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka deputy chief minister said, “Congress’ strength is the country’s strength. Congress’ history is the country’s history. Whenever the Congress party is in power, it looks after all sections of society. We are going to give an agenda. We are going to discuss the issues on all fronts.”

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organization K C Venugopal informed that the CWC meeting would deliberate on the critical challenges facing the nation under the ruling dispensation, including economic inequality, erosion of democracy and attack on Constitutional institutions. “At 2:30 pm on 26th December, the Nav Satyagrah Baithak meeting will start at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. On 27th December, the Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan rally will be held in

Belagavi at 11:30 am. Members of Parliament from the Congress party, AICC functionaries, and lakhs of Congress workers will participate in the rally at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The senior Congress leader added,“The meeting will deliberate on the critical challenges facing the nation under BJP rule, including economic inequality, erosion of democracy, and attacks on constitutional institutions. This will be one of the landmark programs of the Indian National Congress.”