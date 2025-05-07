Cutting across party lines Bihar leaders express solidarity with Indian army

Cutting across party affiliations, leaders in Bihar hailed Indian armed forces for successfully executing ‘Operation Sindoor’, dismantling terrorist camps in Pakistan. They also expressed solidarity with the Central government for its swift action following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Reacting to the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised Indian Army and PM Narendra Modi, and said that ‘whole country is proud’ of them.

Advertisement

In a message posted on X, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “In response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, the Indian Army targeted nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.”

Advertisement

“The whole country is united against terrorism. The whole country is proud of the courage and valour of the Indian Army. We all have unwavering faith and pride in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jai Hind,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav wrote on Twitter that 140 crore Indians are with the government in this fight.

He wrote, “India, Indians and the Indian Army have never tolerated any kind of terrorism and separatism in their country and will never do so. The Indian Army has always protected the wombs of mothers, the wrists of sisters, and the sindoor on their foreheads.”

“We believe in truth, non-violence and peace. If our unity, integrity and sovereignty are attacked then we know how to respond and give a befitting reply. In this fight against terrorism, 140 crore Indians are with the Indian Army and the government,” he added.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha congratulated the Indian Army, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’. He said that India has avenged the Pahalgam terror attack and has given a clear message to the world.

Reacting to the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said that the whole country and the Jan Suraaj family support the army’s action.

He said, “Whatever action the army takes against terrorism is absolutely right. There should be no politics. The army and experts should be given a free hand against terrorism. This is a serious issue. Lives of Indian citizens and soldiers are at stake. So the media and everyone else should be patient.”