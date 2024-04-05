Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur get new Collectors

The Odisha government on Friday appointed 2011-batch IAS officer Arindam Dakua and 2012-batch IAS officer Anupam Saha as new Collectors and District Magistrates of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts respectively.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Arindam Dakua, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Cuttack,” said a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department on Friday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Anupam Saha, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Jagatsinghpur,” the notification added.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the Odisha government to transfer eight officers including two district magistrates, five superintendents of police and an IGP.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the appointments of new Rourkela Superintendent of Police (SP), Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and Angul Superintendent of Police (SP).

“Brijesh Kumar Rai will be appointed as Rourkela SP, Prakash R as Cuttack DCP, and Dr Umashankar Dash as Angul SP,” stated the letter to Odisha Chief Secretary by the ECI.

Earlier, the ECI had ordered the transfer of three officers which included Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, Cuttack DCP Kanwar Vishal Singh, and Angul SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

Following the ECI order, the Odisha government transferred the officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate transfer of two IAS officers and six IPS officers ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

In a letter to Odisha chief secretary PK Jena, ECI secretary Rakesh Kumar asked to transfer these eight officers to non-election related posts. The officers are Inspector General of Police (central range) Ashis Singh, Cuttack District Collector Vineet Bharadwaj, Jagatsinghpur District Collector Parul Patwari, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kanwar Vishal Singh, Khordha Superintendent of Police (SP) Jugal Kishore Banoth, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek Kumar and Angul SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra.