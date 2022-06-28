Curfew in Udaipur after tailor beheaded over alleged social media post on Nupur Sharma

Indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Udaipur city as tension erupted after a gruesome daylight murder of a tailor in the Dhanmandi area of the Lake City of Udaipur allegedly by sharp-edged weapon by unknown assailants over his alleged social post on Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokesperson, on Tuesday afternoon.

Two accused nabbed from the Bhim area in the Rajsamand district were arrested by a joint team of senior cops, the Director-General of Police M L Lather on Tuesday night. The accused were identified as Gos Mohammed and Riyaz, DGP said.

The curfew was imposed in Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipole, Ambamata, Surajpole, Bhupalpura, and Savina Police stations, while the prohibitory orders under the section 144 of cr. p.c. have been promulgated in the entire Udaipur district, ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumariya, who is monitoring the situation said. However the scheduled examinations and emergency services would be permitted, he added.

Two bike-borne assailants thronged the shop and attacked him with the sharp-edged sharp-edged weapon (sword, knife) in which Kanhiyalal collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. An FSL team has rushed to the spot. Ten days ago the victim received a threat call on his social media post and he was not opening his shop due to fear. The deceased was identified as Kanhiya Lal Teli, 40 years.

The murder is connected with several inflammatory social media posts between communities, the police said, adding the deceased was an accused in the case and was even questioned in his alleged post on social media.

Tension erupted in Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, and Surajpole areas of Udaipur following the alleged murder and video clip which was put on social media by unknown persons, the Additional DG of Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghoomariya told reporters here. Shopkeepers blocked the roads and burnt tires on the road and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Internet service has been snapped and five companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary 30 RPS officers have been deployed besides many senior IPS officers of DIG, SPs and additional SP have been rushed from the PHQ, besides ADGs Janga Srinivasan and Dinesh MN have been rushed from Jaipur to Udaipur, Ghoomariya said.

“We have appealed to the people to maintain law and order in the state and do not share the video clip of the incident. The entire state has been put on alert and district and divisional IPS officers have been asked to be vigilant to maintain law and order situation”, he said.

In his tweet, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “It is a very sad incident and the amount of condemnation is less, it is a matter of great concern that killing someone in this way is very sad, it is also shameful, I understand that there is also a need to correct the atmosphere. There should not be tension in such times, altogether. Those guilty will not be spared, for the whole police is ready to arrest and will keep no stone unturned. I can imagine, I can imagine, how fierce the anger must have been in my heart, I realize this, that is how we will act”.

उदयपुर में हुई घटना बहुत ही दुःखद है और उसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए उतनी कम है, बहुत चिंता वाली बात है कि इस प्रकार से मर्डर करना किसी का ये बहुत ही दुःखद भी है, शर्मनाक भी है। मैं समझता हूं कि माहौल ठीक करने की आवश्यकता भी है। पूरे देश के अंदर तनाव का माहौल बन गया है। pic.twitter.com/BOi3zfo1bF — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

उदयपुर में युवक की हत्या के दोनों आरोपियों को राजसमंद से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस केस में अनुसंधान केस ऑफिसर स्कीम के तहत किया जाएगा एवं त्वरित अनुसंधान सुनिश्चित कर अपराधियों को न्यायालय कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलवाई जाएगी। मैं पुन: सभी से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022