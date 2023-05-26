Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur

Curfew has been relaxed in East and West Manipur from 5 am to 12 noon on May 26, according to a notification of the Manipur Government.

People can move out of their residences subject to the condition that they will not be allowed to gather for any purpose other than to purchase essential items. including medicines and food supplies, the notification read. “Total public curfew under Section 144 CrPC, 1973 prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East District vide this Office Order dated 3rd May, 2023 is hereby relaxed from 5 AM to 12 noon on 26th May, 2023 except for the area for which the schedule is given below in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies,” the government order stated.

The area where the relaxation will not be applied include- Ayangpalli Road from Lamlong Bazar to Yonglan Leirak in the East, Imphal River from Thumbuthong to Lamlong bridge via Minuthong in the West, Lamlong Bazar in the North and Yonglan Leirak to Thumbuthong via Poop Lampak and Thangapat Mapal In the South.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit on May 29. On Thursday Shah appealed for peace in the State and said he would visit the northeastern state soon and talk to people of both communities involved in the violence.

“There were clashes in Manipur after verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups they should maintain peace, justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace,” Amit Shah said at an event in Guwahati yesterday.

Three incidents of fresh violence have been reported on Wednesday in Kadangband of Imphal West district, officials said. Security was tightened in the area after the violence, the officials added.

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with chief minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the State.

Opposition parties have accused the BJP government in the state of having failed to maintain peace and order and said that thousands of people in the state have been rendered homeless.