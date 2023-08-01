Curfew imposed in violence-hit Nuh: Haryana Home Minister

A day after violence erupted in Nuh district adjoining Gurugram, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a curfew has been imposed, internet services suspended and security forces deployed to maintain law and order.

The state Home Minister also said that the situation was currently under control.

Meanwhile, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said no untoward incident had been reported so far, adding that flag marches were being carried out.

Advertisement

He said the administration will hold a meeting to assess the ground situation and take a call on the duration of the curfew.

The Union government has deployed 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) until August 6 to bring the law and order situation under control.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) had written to the Centre for the deployment of paramilitary forces.

The contingent includes four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two of the Border Security Force (BSF), two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 12 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

As a precautionary step, the government has imposed Section 114 in Faridabad, Palwal, besides Gurugram.

At least three home guards were killed and nine police officers, including one Deputy Superintendent of Police rank and three inspectors, were injured in the communal violence that broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday.

Police have registered about 20 FIRs and detained some people in connection with the violence.